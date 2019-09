Super Junior has launched Twitter emojis for their comeback.

Fans can use any of the following hashtags: "#슈퍼주니어", "#SUPERJUNIOR", "#SJ_Time_Slip", "#SUPER_Clap", and "#SJ_SUPER_Clap" to get a Twitter emoji automatically appear in their tweets. The hashtags and Twitter emojis are to celebrate Super Junior's comeback with "SUPER Clap", the title song to their 8th album 'Time_Slip'.

Super Junior will come back on October 14th at 6PM KST.