Honey Lee & Yoon Kye Sang's reps say the couple laughed off their breakup rumors, still doing well

On September 11, a representative from Honey Lee and Yoon Kye Sang's label Saram Entertainment spoke up to curtly deny the couple's breakup rumors.

The rumors first started up back on September 10, after Honey Lee shared a cryptic post via her Instagram, alongside a photo of her with her pet dog. She wrote, "Me and baby Gamsa from 5 years ago. #AllThingsChange. Even if you are together all the time, we are both different from then and now, and the fact that we've changed is a constant. But looking back, you miss those days dearly. On days like today."

Some suspected that Honey Lee's Instagram post was hinting at an impending breakup with her longtime boyfriend Yoon Kye Sang. However, Saram Entertainment stated contrarily, relaying, "The photo and SNS post in question simply meant to express nostalgic feelings [Honey Lee] felt toward her pet dog. It's been 5 years since she raised the dog, and she wrote the post while looking back on an old baby photo."

The Saram Entertainment rep also revealed that Honey Lee and Yoon Kye Sang were contacted about the ongoing breakup rumors, and said, "They both laughed out loud." Meanwhile, Honey Lee and Yoon Kye Sang went public with their relationship back in 2013, and they're still doing well together while promoting in their respective fields.

