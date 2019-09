TWICE have released a brand new set of glittery gold teaser photos of members Nayeon, Jungyeon, and Momo!

Just like the title of their upcoming 8th mini album and title track "Feel Special", Nayeon, Jungyeon, and Momo radiate with confidence and elegance in their teaser photos. For their fall comeback song, TWICE will be partnering up with J.Y. Park again for another chart hitter.

Meanwhile, TWICE's 8th mini album 'Feel Special' is set for release this September 23 at 6 PM KST!