Dream Catcher reveal royal group teaser image for 'Raid of Dream'

Dream Catcher have revealed a royal group teaser image for 'Raid of Dream'.
Their individual teaser images gave a close-up of the Dream Catcher members sitting on throne like royalty, and their new group teaser continues the same throne room concept.
What do you think of Dream Catcher's concept so far? Stay tuned for updates!
