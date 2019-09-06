Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Dream Catcher reveal royal group teaser image for 'Raid of Dream'

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher have revealed a royal group teaser image for 'Raid of Dream'.

Their individual teaser images gave a close-up of the Dream Catcher members sitting on throne like royalty, and their new group teaser continues the same throne room concept.

What do you think of Dream Catcher's concept so far? Stay tuned for updates! 

  1. Dream Catcher
  2. RAID OF DREAM
0 314 Share 67% Upvoted
CLC
CLC sabotage each other in 'Devil' MV
2 hours ago   9   2,816
CLC
CLC sabotage each other in 'Devil' MV
2 hours ago   9   2,816

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND