BewhY keeps promise to fans for upcoming 'The Movie Star' concert

안녕하세요. BewhY 입니다. 9월 7일 The Movie Star 단독 콘서트가 예정되어 있는데 당일 태풍 링링으로인해 오시는 팬분들께 어려움이 발생할 가능성이 있어 콘서트의 연기를 생각했습니다. 하지만 멀리서 오시는 국내,해외 팬분들의 비행기표와 숙박예약등의 금전적 피해를 드리기 싫었을 뿐 아니라 팬분들과의 약속을 깨고 싶지 않았습니다. 그래서 저는 공연장에 한 분이 오셔도 이천 분이 오셔도 공연을 진행하려 합니다. 더불어 예매해 주신 분들 중에 날씨의 영향으로 부득이하게 오시지 못하는 분들이 계시면 공연 당일날까지 예매하신 예매처의 고객센터를 통해 환불을 요청하시면 수수료 없이 전액 환불 받으실 수 있도록 저와 저희 Dejavu Group이 조치하도록 하겠습니다. 오시는 팬분들께는 잊지 못할 추억을 반드시 만들어 드리겠습니다. 감사합니다.❤️ ⠀ ⠀ Dear fans. Good afternoon. It's BewhY. On September 7, 'The Movie Star', the solo concert is scheduled, but I thought that the concert would be postponed due to typhoon Ringling since it has the possibility of difficulties for fans to come to the concert. However, I did not want to break our promises because it causes the financial damage such as flight tickets and accommodation reservations to someone. Therefore, I'm going to run the concert according to the schedule even though there's one person or two thousand people in the hall. In addition, for people who can’t come because of the weather, if you request a refund through the reservation website's customer center by the day of the concert, I and our Dejavu Group will take the action to give you a full refund without any fees. I am ready to give you unforgettable memories tomorrow. Let’s Enjoy together. Thank you.❤️