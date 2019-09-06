Big Hit confirms TXT's October comeback and updates fans on members' health

Big Hit Entertainment has confirmed TXT will be making a comeback in October and revealed updates on the members' health.



On September 6, Big Hit Entertainment made the below announcement on Twitter. The label confirmed, "We promise to return with a great album and content in October," assuring fans they can expect TXT back soon.



As for the TXT members' health, it looks like some members won't be able to attend to their schedule as planned. Big Hit stated, "We'd like to inform you Yeonjun will not be able to participate in 'The 29th Tokyo Girls Collection 2019 Autumn / Winter' on September 7 due to recent contraction of infectious conjunctivitus." The agency explained that after Soobin, Taehyun, and Hueningkai suffered the same condition last month, the members lived in separate living quarters to reduce spreading infection as recommended by a doctor. The three members have since fully recovered, but Yeonjun is still undergoing treatment.



Stay tuned for updates on TXT.





[공지] 투모로우바이투게더 스케줄 안내 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/zcTrlqYJrb — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) September 6, 2019