CEO who sexually harassed female band member sentenced to 10 month of probation + 40 hours of sexual violence lecture



CEO Kim that had been arrested on charges of sexually harassing his label band member has been found guilty.

'A' a part of a girl band that is part of his label, reported Kim for sexually harassing her during a conversation talking about promotions. At first, Kim admitted to doing so and apologized, but changed his stance, causing her to sue Kim. Kim tried to say he was innocent, but the court found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 months of probation with 2 years in prison if probation is broken, and 40 hours of sexual violence treatment lectures.

The court said, "The accused is a manager of the group of the victim, and has the duty to protect the victim. He harassed her instead, and caused severe mental distress. But he continues to make unbelievable excuses and is not admitting to his wrongs."