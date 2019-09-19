BTS' RM donates 100 million KRW to help students with hearing impairment

BTS' RM has made a contribution to help students with hearing impairment.

On September 20, Seoul Samsung School revealed that RM made a monetary donation of 100 million KRW (~$100,000) on September 12 for his own birthday as a gesture help provide music services to students with hearing impairment.

Expressing their gratitude, the school representatives shared, "RM conveyed his wishes to enjoy music in a variety of ways together with students who have auditory difficulties. We plan to use the donation to maximize music education and participation in artistic performances available for students who are impaired."

Seoul Samsung School is a special education school that harbors about 120 students from kindergarten to high school levels. By implementing music, movement, and linguistic pedagogy, the school offers music education to the students in need of auditory aid.

Many thanks to RM from students all over the world!

