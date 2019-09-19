Sleepy reportedly performing special stage on 'Show! Music Core' with song titled 'Dispute'

Sleepy has prepared a special stage.

Morning of September 20 KST, the official MBC website for 'Show! Music Core' uploaded the lineup for this week's program set to air on September 21. This lineup includes rapper Sleepy, who has prepared a special stage with Liquor and JD for a song called "Dispute", according to 'Korea Times'.

Never-before-seen, "Dispute" is a brand new song from Sleepy, titled in the most symbolic way in light of his current legal dispute with his former agency TS Entertainment. Viewers are now interested to see whether the stage will make any special references to the ongoing battle.

Will you watch the performance? Make sure to catch the live show tomorrow on MBC at 3:30 PM KST.