Taecyeon enjoys freedom and peace in his first pictorial since military discharge

Taecyeon has been featured in a solo pictorial with 'Arena Homme+'.

For the first time since his discharge from the military, Taecyeon posed in front of the camera for a new photoshoot themed "freedom and peace". In the preview shots, he is seen with either a gleaming smile on his face or with a more solemn look and pose.

In addition to the images, Taecyeon was interviewed by the magazine, during which he talked about the differences between his life before and after his military enlistment and discharge. Furthermore, he expressed wishes to continue his acting career, as already proven by reports of his new MBC drama.

The full coverage of Taecyeon's pictorial with 'Arena Homme+' will be available to readers in the October issue. Stay tuned!