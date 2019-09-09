Akdong Musician drop 2nd dramatic teaser poster for upcoming 3rd full album 'Sailing'

Akdong Musician have unveiled a dramatic teaser poster for their long-awaited comeback!

As previously hinted in their first teaser poster, Akdong Musician will be going for a change in image in their upcoming 3rd full album, 'Sailing'. Both of the siblings have now turned into adults, and with Chanhyuk having recently completed his mandatory military service, the duo may be adopting themes of maturity and adulthood in their new album.

Stay tuned for 'Sailing', set for release on September 25 at 6 PM KST!

