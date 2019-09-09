Newest season of 'Idol Producer' sending out love calls to Korean agencies for their Chinese trainees

According to industry insiders, a new, upcoming season of 'iQIYI's 'Idol Producer' is currently sending out love calls to various Korean agencies, seeking native Chinese female trainees to participate in the survival program.

'Idol Producer' is seeking female trainees who have experience in the rigorous idol training system well-known in the K-Pop market, regardless of whether or not they've already debuted in a group or are still preparing for debut. Netizens online have also named various, well-known Chinese idols or trainees who may be eligible for the program, raising anticipation for the new season.

This upcoming, female season of 'Idol Producer' will also be in partnership with Chinese girl group brand SNH48. During a teaser for the new season of 'Idol Producer' aired during SNH48's recent member selection ceremony, SNH48's unit 7SENSES made an appearance, garnering attention from fans.



Meanwhile, the previous, male trainee season of 'Idol Producer' gave birth to project group UNINE, consisting of members formerly from Korean agencies such as Li Wenhan and Yao Mingming.

