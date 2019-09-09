GOT7 prelude to major-scale stadium concert in Thailand next year during 'Seven Secrets' fan meeting

From September 5-8, GOT7 greeted fans through their 'GOT7 Fan Fest 2019 - Seven Secrets' in Bangkok!

Over the course of 4 days, GOT7 mesmerized fans with a total of 7 unique shows, filled with each member's solo stages. While wrapping up their 'Seven Secrets' fan meeting, the GOT7 members hinted at an upcoming, major-scale concert next February, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand! The show will take place on February 15, 2020 as a part of GOT7's ongoing 2019 world tour, 'Keep Spinning'.





Check out some photos from GOT7's 'Seven Secrets' in Bangkok below!