Chuseok holiday week TV schedule changes

This week is the Chuseok holiday week, and September 13 marks Chuseok, also known as the Korean version of Thanksgiving. Each year, networks air special variety shows as well as pilot programs to gauge viewer interest.



Viewers can expect the schedule changes and special shows below:



On September 10, SBS is airing the Chuseok special 'BTS Variety Chronicles' at 10PM KST instead of 'Little Forest'. On September 11, a special episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone' is airing instead of the drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung', MBN is airing 'Song Hae, Let's Go' instead of 'Graceful Family', and JTBC is airing the movie 'The Odd Family: Zombie on Safe' instead of 'Let's Eat Dinner Together'. 'Show Champion' is also featuring past episodes rather than a live broadcast.



On September 12, MBC is airing the first part of the '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships - Chuseok Special' at 4:40 PM KST. A special version of 'I Live Alone' and 'Sister's Salon' are airing isntead of 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'. MBN's 'Song Hae, Let's Go Home' is airing instead of 'Graceful Family'. Mnet's 'M! Countdown' will be airing the 'KCON 2019 LA'.



On September 13, MBC is airing the second part of the '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships - Chuseok Special'. The movie 'MALMOE: The Secret Mission' is airing instead of 'My Little Television 2'. KBS is also airing last week's 'Music Bank', and a karaoke special is airing instead of 'Entertainment Weekly'. JTBC's 'Begin Again 3' will be replaced by 'Dark Figure of Crime', and tvN's 'V-1' is airing its premiere.



On September 14, MBC is airing last week's 'Show! Music Core', and KBS is broadcasting the movie 'Hit and Run Squad' instead of 'Battle Trip'. 'Ask Us Anything' will be replaced with JTBC movie 'The Great Battle'. tvN is airing the second episode of 'V-1', and OCN is airing the movie 'The Negotiation' instead of 'Strangers from Hell'.



On September 15, SBS's 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant' is airing in place of 'Inkigayo'. JTBC is airing the pilot of 'GOSTOP' instead of 'Camping Club'. tvN is airing the final episode of 'V-1', and OCN is airing 'Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days' instead of 'Strangers from Hell'.