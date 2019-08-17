YoonA shares adorable 'heart video' with Jo Jung Suk to celebrate 'Exit's 7 million admissions

YoonA thanked fans for the continued success of 'Exit'.

As one of this summer's hottest blockbusters, the Korean movie 'Exit' has garnered a total of 7 million admissions on the 18th day after its release. On Instagram Story, YoonA posted a cute selfie with Jo Jung Suk with the words "EXIT, thank you for the 7 million" and a cute video taken during the actors' stage greeting from the premiere.

In the video, the two stars perfect a small dance routine to coordinate giving multiple hearts to the crowd. At the bottom, YoonA wrote: "Heart masters Uijoo & Yongnam" (characters from the film).

Congratulations to the 'Exit' team! Have you also watched this movie?