Goo Hye Sun writes on Instagram that her husband Ahn Jae Hyun wants a divorce

Goo Hye Sun has left a confounding message on Instagram.

Morning of August 18 KST, actress Goo Hye Sun, married to actor Ahn Jae Hyun, posted an image of a handwritten note, with the following caption:

"My husband who has had a change of heart due to a period of ennui wants a divorce and I am trying to save this family. (They say that an article from my husband's side will be reported next week, so I would like to let you know that none of it is true. Wishing that [it] will be sincere.)"

On the other hand, the writing in the image reads, "I love you, Goo Hye Sun. I love you, Goo Hye Sun."

With the assumption that the note was originally written by Ahn Jae Hyun, fans are showing their worry toward the married couple on behalf of this sudden talk of divorce. Currently, media outlets have failed to successfully contact Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's official agency HB Entertainment.

Stay tuned for updates.