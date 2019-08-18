Sunmi reveals next 'rosy' teaser image for comeback

Sunmi revealed the latest teaser image for her comeback.
After her wig and butterfly concept teasers, the latest teaser image reveals sets of legs in heels against a rose-filled backdrop. As previously reported, Sunmi's upcoming track was written and composed by the singer herself alongside Frants.
Sunmi is making a comeback on August 27 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
