Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Sunmi reveals next 'rosy' teaser image for comeback

AKP STAFF

Sunmi revealed the latest teaser image for her comeback.

After her wig and butterfly concept teasers, the latest teaser image reveals sets of legs in heels against a rose-filled backdrop. As previously reported, Sunmi's upcoming track was written and composed by the singer herself alongside Frants.

Sunmi is making a comeback on August 27 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

  1. Sunmi
0 674 Share 75% Upvoted
Shownu
MONSTA X's Shownu becomes a meme
4 hours ago   10   15,827
Hyerin
EXID's Hyerin opens a new Twitter account
2 hours ago   0   2,394
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
Jennie & Friends actually never died (& never will)
18 hours ago   181   65,444

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND