Oh My Girl win #1 + Performances from August 18th 'Inkigayo'!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, Weki Meki came back with "Tiki-Taka (99%)", and WINNER's Kim Jin Woo debuts solo with "Call Anytime".



As for the winners, Oh My Girl, Maktub, and ITZY were the nominees, but it was Oh My Girl who took the win with "Bungee (Fall in Love)" that took the final win. Congrats to Oh My Girl!



Other performers of the night were Rocket Punch, Dongkiz, CIX, GWSN, JBJ95, ITZY, NCT Dream, and Oh My Girl.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: Weki Meki







==

SOLO DEBUT: Kim Jin Woo







===

Rocket Punch







==

Dongkiz







==

CIX







==

GWSN







==

JBJ95







==

ITZY









==

NCT Dream







==

Oh My Girl







===

