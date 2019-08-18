Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

52

13

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Oh My Girl win #1 + Performances from August 18th 'Inkigayo'!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Weki Meki came back with "Tiki-Taka (99%)", and WINNER's Kim Jin Woo debuts solo with "Call Anytime".

As for the winners, Oh My Girl, Maktub, and ITZY were the nominees, but it was Oh My Girl who took the win with "Bungee (Fall in Love)" that took the final win. Congrats to Oh My Girl!

Other performers of the night were Rocket Punch, Dongkiz, CIX, GWSN, JBJ95, ITZY, NCT Dream, and Oh My Girl.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Weki Meki


==

SOLO DEBUT: Kim Jin Woo


===

Rocket Punch


==

Dongkiz


==

CIX


==

GWSN


==

JBJ95


==

ITZY




==

NCT Dream


==

Oh My Girl


===

  1. Oh My Girl
  2. INKIGAYO
9 8,204 Share 80% Upvoted

8

trogdorthe8th3,801 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I'm so proud of them! Impressive win considering Itzy is having their comeback and have been a force to reckon with as they are quite the monster rookies at the moment. But this just goes to show how steadily Oh My Girl's fanbase has been growing. It makes me so happy considering how long they have kept at things. They were the first group to get me into K-Pop, it's amazing to see how far they've come from their debut, albeit slow and steady. Here's to many more wins!

Share

6

cupidkyumi190 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

Congratulations OH MY GIRL!!! Took them 4 years to win on a major music show and it's so worth it! Here's to more trophies in the future!

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW drop intense MV for 'Adios'
8 hours ago   39   8,682

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND