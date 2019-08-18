HB Entertainment denies actress Goo Hye Sun's contract has been canceled

HB Entertainment has denied actress Goo Hye Sun's contract has been canceled.



Reports alleged Goo Hye Sun had left the label following the news of her divorce from Ahn Jae Hyun and her missing profile photos from HB Entertainment's website as well as her statements that it'd be best for her to end her contract. However, on August 18, the label clarified, "The reports saying we've terminated our exclusive contract with Goo Hye Sun are not true. Our contract is intact. We haven't erased her profile photo, and her profile on portal sites remain."



They explained, "It's been over a year since we updated our official website." Goo Hye Sun signed with HB Entertainment this past May after the end of her contract with Partners Park, and it seems her profile has yet to be updated on the website.



Stay tuned for updates.