Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sunmi felt she 'could die' if she didn't gain weight

Sunmi revealed she felt she could die if she didn't gain weight.

Fans have been noticing Sunmi's changed appearance for her "LALALAY" comeback, and she explained her reason for deciding to gain weight. At the August 27th press conference for her new single, Sunmi expressed, "When I was promoting 'Heroine', I went down to 39kg (86lbs). I felt I could die if I continued like that. With my tour ahead of me, I thought about how I should gain weight if I wanted to lead the stage on my own for 1 hour and 30 minutes. The thought came to mind that I would die if I didn't."

She continued, "I ate regular meals and exercised. My younger sibling is who helped me the most. My dongseng gave me strength throughout my tour, purposely using the same room as me. I had to make sure my dongseng ate, and so I naturally ate with. The secret to gaining weight was my dongseng."

In related news, Sunmi made a comeback with her single "LALALAY" earlier today.

tvxqdom731 pts 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

I'm glad she made the right decision. Some idols should do the same thing.🤔

misspayntbrush-9 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

I'm so glad she gained and it will help her performance. dongsaeng? is she the one with the cute younger brother? i googled it and yep she got adorable siblings

