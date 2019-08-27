X1 respond to 'Produce x 101' alleged vote-rigging controversy

X1 responded to the alleged vote-rigging controversy surrounding 'Produce x 101'.

At the August 27th press conference for X1's debut with "FLASH", group leader Han Seung Woo commented on the controversy, "We were focused on practicing, and because of our busy schedule, we weren't in a situation to look into it much. In the end, our thought is to show a good image to the fans who've loved and waited for X1 until now. We'd like to pay them back.



As previously reported, 'Produce x 101' was accused of rigging the member votes for their project group X1. An investigation is currently ongoing.



