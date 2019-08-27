Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

X1 respond to 'Produce x 101' alleged vote-rigging controversy

AKP STAFF

X1 responded to the alleged vote-rigging controversy surrounding 'Produce x 101'.

At the August 27th press conference for X1's debut with "FLASH", group leader Han Seung Woo commented on the controversy, "We were focused on practicing, and because of our busy schedule, we weren't in a situation to look into it much. In the end, our thought is to show a good image to the fans who've loved and waited for X1 until now. We'd like to pay them back.

As previously reported, 'Produce x 101' was accused of rigging the member votes for their project group X1. An investigation is currently ongoing.

Stay tuned for updates.

LuluM213 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

I really like how he answered the question and the fact that he didn't flat out refuse to answer it.

