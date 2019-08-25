Rookie group CIX signs with Japanese record label Warner Music Japan









C9 Entertainment has announced that their rookie group CIX has just signed with Warner Music Japan for the group's promotions in Japan. The group just debuted this past July with title song 'Movie Star'. Warner Music Japan is a major record label and is the home to artists such as TWICE and more.

According to C9 Entertainment, Warner Music Japan has created a special team just for CIX's Japan promotions. Check out the music video of CIX's debut song below, and stay tuned for the group's international presence in the future!