Rapper Olltii eliminated from 'Show Me the Money 8' after making lyric error + made the same mistake last season

Rapper Olltii has been eliminated from 'Show Me the Money 8'.

He participated in the track battle on the August 30 broadcast of the show along with Donutman, Kim Seung Min, Yoon Hway, and Yoonbi. Olltii was eliminated last season for forgetting lyrics and stated that he didn't want to make the same mistake.

Unfortunately, the rapper made the same mistake during the rehearsal and on stage. He stated: "Thank you to the producers. I really wanted to be in the diss battle", emphasizing his regret.