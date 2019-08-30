Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rapper Olltii eliminated from 'Show Me the Money 8' after making lyric error + made the same mistake last season

AKP STAFF

Rapper Olltii has been eliminated from 'Show Me the Money 8'

He participated in the track battle on the August 30 broadcast of the show along with Donutman, Kim Seung Min, Yoon Hway, and Yoonbi. Olltii was eliminated last season for forgetting lyrics and stated that he didn't want to make the same mistake.

Unfortunately, the rapper made the same mistake during the rehearsal and on stage. He stated: "Thank you to the producers. I really wanted to be in the diss battle", emphasizing his regret.

It's a shame, but this just might not be for him. If his nerves get to the point where it makes him forget the lyrics so often, perhaps he should try for a different aspect of this industry, like writing lyrics rather than performing them. You can want something and practice for it harder than anything else in life, but sometimes it just doesn't work for you.

