Female Idols who deserve to sing Disney soundtracks

Some idols in the K-Pop industry have impressive vocal capabilities. In fact, some idols have voices that would be perfect for a Disney soundtrack. Check out this collection of female idols who definitely deserve to feature in a Disney movie!

Akdong Musician’s Suhyun

Akdong Musician’s Suhyun has the perfect sweet voice for a Disney movie. She serenaded fans with her cover of “Love Is an Open Door” from ‘Frozen!’

Ailee

Ailee is known for her amazing vocals and powerful voice. Her version of “Let It Go” from ‘Frozen’ is just what everybody needed.

Bada

Ever since she opened her Youtube channel earlier this year, Bada has wowed fans with covers of Disney songs like “Speechless” and “How Far I’ll Go.”

Davichi’s Lee Hae Ri

Davichi’s Lee Hae Ri is one of the most classic vocalists in the industry. It’s no surprise that her voice is perfect for all types of songs, including Disney songs!

NC.A

Fans know NC.A for her smooth vocals and impressive range. Her talent was especially evident in her rendition of “Speechless” from ‘Aladdin.’

Park Jimin

Park Jimin is simply an outstanding vocalist. She frequently uploads covers of other songs and her cover for “Speechless” from ‘Aladdin’ already has millions of views!

Dreamcatcher’s Siyeon

Another idol that covered “Speechless” is Dreamcatcher’s Siyeon. Fans left thousands of comments on the video complimenting her voice.

gugudan

Gugudan gave fans the perfect cover of “Part of Your World” from ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Their acapella version will make your jaw drop.