'Produce X 101' trainee Lee Jin Hyuk reveals he was bullied in school





Lee Jin Hyuk has achieved an incredible level of success and love from fans after placing in the top 20 of 'Produce X 101' but that wasn't always the case.

The popular trainee recently appeared on the August 7 broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he revealed that he was bullied during his school days. This was Lee Jin Hyuk's first-ever appearance on a variety show, and he admitted openly that the reason why he wanted to become a celebrity was because he was bullied.

Lee Jin Hyuk is currently busy with his own promotions after barely missing the cut to be in X1. He is preparing for his fan meeting 'T.Y.F.L' that his happening on August 10.