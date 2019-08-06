Hayoung reveals her third film teaser titled 'TASTE'

A Pink's Hayoung is back with her third film teaser, this time focusing on taste.

The A-Pink star is seen posing cutely with ice cream cones and frosting on her face. She's sporting colored contact lenses and light-colored hair, giving off ultimate summer vibes. The bubbly background track definitely gets our spirits up in this hot weather, and her soothing voice lulls us into a sense of security.

It seems like Hayoung has worked hard for her solo debut and first mini-album. Are you excited? Check out the film teaser above.