EXO's D.O receives a unique position assignment while serving in the military

EXO's D.O is currently serving in the military and he has received a unique position to be in charge of!

D.O will be serving as an army cook after finishing his training.





He hasn't officially started his position as he is still receiving training. However, fans believe that D.O's assignment has to do with his interest in cooking. He has been seen on reality programs in the past showing off his cooking skills and making food for his members.

We wish the best of luck to D.O as he continues on with his service.