The SM Fanclub has revealed who within their company will be participating in the Chuseok special of MBC's 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' this August.

The list is as follows,

MC- Leeteuk





Red Velvet's Seulgi and Wendy





NCT 127's Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Mark





Filming begins on August 8th, and the show will air on August 12th.

