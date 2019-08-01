NCT Dream's Renjun clarifies that he is not being mistreated + states managers and members are like his siblings

NCT Dream's Renjun clarified misunderstandings about his mistreatment by staff on a recent V-Live broadcast.

On August 1st, Renjun stated that there was a "huge drama-like misunderstanding" regarding speculations that he was being mistreated by managers. Apparently, Renjun had gone out to look for his airpods and was confused as to where to go because the vans had recently changed their license plates. He stated that he was very embarrassed and that the managers and staff are like "close brothers and sisters to me."





Fans are relieved to know that Renjun is not being mistreated and are glad to see him happy and animated in the V-Live clip with his fellow members.