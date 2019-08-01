Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

NCT Dream's Renjun clarifies that he is not being mistreated + states managers and members are like his siblings

NCT Dream's Renjun clarified misunderstandings about his mistreatment by staff on a recent V-Live broadcast.

On August 1st, Renjun stated that there was a "huge drama-like misunderstanding" regarding speculations that he was being mistreated by managers. Apparently, Renjun had gone out to look for his airpods and was confused as to where to go because the vans had recently changed their license plates. He stated that he was very embarrassed and that the managers and staff are like "close brothers and sisters to me."


Fans are relieved to know that Renjun is not being mistreated and are glad to see him happy and animated in the V-Live clip with his fellow members. 

LuluM151 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

A mess. Why didn't they put out a statement instead if they felt like there was a strong need to have him clarify this? Cause now it seems like they told him to say all this to save their own rep

Jaehyuns_Fangir 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

Regardless, he should have had someone with him. A bodyguard, assistant, etc. He didn't need to be by himself alone. Doesn't make up for the fact that the staff was careless/thoughtless. He had nothing to apologize for! Hopefully SM learned something from this... to be more aware and give more protection to their artists.

