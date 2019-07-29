NCT Dream's Renjun spotted looking lost and confused in the rain + fans accuse staff of mistreatment

Fans are accusing a staff member of mistreating NCT Dream's Renjun after seeing this video.

Renjun was spotted on camera looking confused and standing in the rain wearing only a t-shirt and sweatpants. Fans have been demanding to know why he was the only member out in the rain with no umbrella or staff with him.

Fans are claiming that a female staff member took the last spot in his van, leaving Renjun to wait in the cold. Many are stating their anger and disgust at the situation, stating that one particularly female manager has it out for Renjun and that SM should treat their Chinese trainees with more respect.

What do you think of this situation?