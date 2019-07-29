Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

NCT Dream's Renjun spotted looking lost and confused in the rain + fans accuse staff of mistreatment

Fans are accusing a staff member of mistreating NCT Dream's Renjun after seeing this video.

Renjun was spotted on camera looking confused and standing in the rain wearing only a t-shirt and sweatpants. Fans have been demanding to know why he was the only member out in the rain with no umbrella or staff with him.

Fans are claiming that a female staff member took the last spot in his van, leaving Renjun to wait in the cold. Many are stating their anger and disgust at the situation, stating that one particularly female manager has it out for Renjun and that SM should treat their Chinese trainees with more respect.

What do you think of this situation? 

Polskie137 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Ugh we all know SM doesn’t really care that much for their Chinese artists even before

MeniNova468 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

This is common behaviour from SM. They treat their artists poorly and it's unfortunate people keep joining.

