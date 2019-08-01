Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Girls' Generation reunite to celebrate Tiffany Young's birthday

Although all the Girls' Generation members are pursuing different paths for their respective solo careers, they have shown that their bond is still unbelievably strong!

Although not all the members are under the same label, and the group is currently on hiatus although not indefinitely disbanded, the girls reunited to celebrate Tiffany Young's birthday. 

Tiffany took an adorable snapshot and uploaded it to her Instagram, illustrating the group's deep friendship. The members look happy and cheerful, especially Taeyeon who is wearing a huge tiara on her head. 

Happy birthday Tiffany!

OT8 forever!

