NCT DREAM ‘We Boom - The 3rd Mini Album’ tops Gaon Retail Album Chart

NCT Dream's third mini-album 'We Boom' was ranked 1st on the Gaon Retail Album Chart for the week of August 4th.





The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States. The Retail Album Chart was launched on February 18, by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA). The Retail Album Chart displays domestic, offline retail album sales in order to provide a more accurate analysis of physical album distribution to album distribution companies, as well as consumers.

In other news, NCT Dream will appear on MBC 'Idol Radio' today and SBS 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time' tomorrow.