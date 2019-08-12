Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EVERGLOW releases tracklist for 'HUSH'

EVERGLOW has released their tracklist for their second single album 'HUSH'.


Earlier today, a week before the full release on August 19, Yuehua Entertainment has revealed EVERGLOW's second single album's tracklist. The title song 'Adios' was produced by OLLIPOP who also produced songs for 'TVXQ' and 'Red Velvet'. Other tracks on their album include 'Hush' and 'You don't know me', which was said to reveal a different side of EVERGLOW. 


What do you think the songs will sound like? Stay tuned for their comeback on August 19th. 

Gold_Chilli266 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Come on guys, release it already. 😁

NJKPOPFAN4 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Not that Katie owns roman pillars here but come on, this is almost exact art from Katies album released recently

https://www.youtube.com/watch?...

