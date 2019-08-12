EVERGLOW releases tracklist for 'HUSH'

EVERGLOW has released their tracklist for their second single album 'HUSH'.







Earlier today, a week before the full release on August 19, Yuehua Entertainment has revealed EVERGLOW's second single album's tracklist. The title song 'Adios' was produced by OLLIPOP who also produced songs for 'TVXQ' and 'Red Velvet'. Other tracks on their album include 'Hush' and 'You don't know me', which was said to reveal a different side of EVERGLOW.





What do you think the songs will sound like? Stay tuned for their comeback on August 19th.

