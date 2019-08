Lee Hyeop is the next member of W Project 4.

Woollim Entertainment has teased W Project 4 for a bit now, and it seems like their trainees from 'Produce X 101' will be debuting under this name! Lee Hyeop's sharp jawline and delicate features make him a strong addition to the group. His teaser images show off a clean but powerful look.

Are you excited for W Project 4?