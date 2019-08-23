Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BLACKPINK reveals first promotion video for their special private stage 'Chapter 1'

BLACKPINK may have just finished their world tour, but that doesn't mean they're not going out of their way to connect with their fans.

The girls just released a promotional video for their special private stage concert 'Chapter 1'. The video shows behind the scenes clips of members in action before and after stages while interacting with fans. The video ends with the caption 'SEE YOU SOON BLINKS' and it's clear that fans are excited to see them on stage again.

Check out the heartwarming promo video above. 

Gosh! Who ever goes will be lucky to see them!!!!

