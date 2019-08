A Pink's Hayoung is approaching her solo debut date and has finally released her first MV teaser for her title track "Don't Make Me Laugh".

Hayoung rocks a preppy tennis dress as she teases some dance moves on a sunny rooftop. She definitely rocks a wholesome and cute look as she sings to the midtempo pop song. Her mini-album 'OH!' is scheduled to drop soon and fans are excited to see what she has to offer.

Check out the teaser above!