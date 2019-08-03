Jung Joon Il to compose first-ever theme song for SBS's 'Running Man'

Solo singer-songwriter Jung Joon Il will compose a special song for 'Running Man'.

After airing on SBS for the past nine years, the popular variety program 'Running Man' will be getting its own theme song for the first time ever. The song will be composed by none other than Jung Joon Il, the singer who is exceptionally famous "Hug Me", "To You", "Confession", as well as the soundtrack for 'The Goblin'.

While recording the episode, the 'Running Man' cast member gathered round and listened to Jung Joon Il's composition in order to come up with the lyrics. Although the cast claimed to be "too shy" to write such lyrics, they ended coming up with a heartfelt message after reminiscing the past nine years of the show.

The outcome of their collaboration with Jung Joon Il will be revealed during the next episode, set to air on August 4 at 5 PM KST.