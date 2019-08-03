Oh My Girl's YooA grabs attention with dance cover of Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker'

M2's 'Studio CHOOM' is back -- this time with a dance video of YooA!

As the main dancer of Oh My Girl, YooA has covered Jonas Brothers' song "Sucker" with a powerful choreography. With several backup dancers, this female idol went from lovely to sexy in a sporty outfit for one of this year's hottest pop singles. Getting ready for the girl group's comeback over, Mnet's MPD shared this video with the message: "The #1 video that you must watch before Oh My Girl's comeback, chosen by MPD *thumbs up*"!

What do you think of YooA's dance cover?