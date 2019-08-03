Woo Joo Ahn's sister leaves comment backing up the racing model's story on Instagram

Racing model Woo Joo Ahn's sister has taken to Instagram.

On August 3, the younger sister of Woo Joo Ahn, a figure who has currently involved in a past relationship controversy with Kangta, supported her sister by backing up the model's story. Previously, the model had been accused of being in a relationship with Kangta while he was still dating the TV personality Oh Jung Yeon.



When rumors spread, Woo Joo Ahn stated she did not know of the fact that Kangta was dating Oh Jung Yeon at that time, which was the case even during and after she was found in his home by Oh Jung Yeon.

Through Instagram, Woo Joo Ahn's sister wrote:

"At that time, this was what my sister told me. 'I was with my boyfriend at home and [he/I] started getting angry when some woman inserted the password and walked inside. I [unnie] was startled and thought for a moment if this was a strange situation (a cheating scene). When she realized how ridiculous the situation was, she let the two of them talk alone and left the room. A moment later, the woman left, and the boyfriend told her [unnie] that she was a girl he's already broken up with.' This is the fact, and my sister had also been fooled... she is clearly a victim. She probably also found out today that she [Oh Jung Yeon] was still his girlfriend (not an ex) back then by seeing the Instagram post."

She added, "My sister is someone with a high self-esteem. She knows how to care for herself and she is not someone so immoral that she would go after a man who already has a girlfriend... I assure you that if she had known that announcer Oh Jung Yeon and that man had already been dating at that time, she would have never interfered in the first place."

Under this comment, Woo Joo Ahn, thanking her sister, wrote, "You..write better than I do...Unnie [I] is sorry".

Currently, netizens are still discussing this issue online.