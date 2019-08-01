Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, & Lee Sang Soon start off with awkward interviews in teaser clips for 'Laborhood on Hire'

tvN's upcoming Saturday night reality series 'Laborhood on Hire' has revealed its first short teaser clip series, featuring host Yoo Jae Suk as well as the show's first guests - Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon!

Previously, 'Laborhood on Hire' garnered attention as the first reality project between Jung Hyo Min PD of 'Hyori's Bed & Breakfast' and the nation's MC Yoo Jae Suk. The series will entail host Yoo Jae Suk as he greets each week's guests on a strictly business level, and they set out to lend a laboring hand where help is needed.

And the first official guests who will dedicate their time and energy to laboring for others with Yoo Jae Suk, is the well-known Lee Hyori-Lee Sang Soon couple! In their first set of short teaser clips, Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk jokingly comment, "It's been 20 years since we've met... and we have great chemistry as co-workers?" and "But on a personal level, we're not really close?"

Check out the lighthearted teaser series above and below, as well as Yoo Jae Suk on the program's official poster. You can catch the premiere of 'Laborhood on Hire' this August 24 at 10:40 PM KST!