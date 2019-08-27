Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Court sentences TV personality Robert Holley to 2 years of probation for illegal drug possession & use

On August 28, Seoul's Western District court sentenced TV personality Robert Holley to 1 year of prison, if he is found guilty of any additional crimes in a probation period of 2 years. He was also setenced to 40 hours of rehabilitation treatment, as well as a fine of 700,000 KRW ($577 USD). 

Back in March of this year, Robert Holley was booked for purchasing the illegal drug methamphetamine online, and then administering the drug on two occasions. Regarding Holley's sentence, the court stated, "An entertainment figure who receives significant attention from the general public failed to show model behavior, and committed a crime." 

