Kim Min Jae, Gong Seung Yeon, & Seo Ji Hoon preview heartbreak and new love in another teaser for 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency'

Unlike its previously released teasers, today's latest teaser for JTBC's 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' took on a more serious tone, hinting at first love, heartbreak, and new romances.

Starring lead actors Kim Min Jae, Gong Seung Yeon, Seo Ji Hoon, Park Ji Hoon, and more, 'Joseon Marriage Agency' tells the story of young men who open up the Joseon era's first ever marriage consultation agency. Teaser #4 of the series starts off with a refreshing, heart-fluttering first love romance between crew's trusted errand girl Gae Ddong (Gong Seung Yeon) and Lee Soo (Seo Ji Hoon). However, just on the day of their promised marriage ceremony, Lee Soo disappears without a trace, leaving Gae Ddong in tears for days.

The marriage agency's leader Ma Hoon (Kim Min Jae) is convinced that Lee Soo left Gae Ddong due to a change of heart, believing that love doesn't exist. But after watching Gae Ddong cry for days, Ma Hoon begins to change, as he says to her, "Stay by my side."





What do you think will happen to this up-and-down love triangle? You can find out by tuning in to the premiere of 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' this September 16 at 9:30 PM KST!

