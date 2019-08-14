Netizens are abuzz about Ahreum's non-celebrity fiance and his good looks

TV REPORT

Former T-ara member Ahreum recently revealed that she was getting married to her non-celebrity boyfriend, and netizens are abuzz after photos of her fiance were released.

Ahreum will be getting married on February 2020 to her fiance, who is a businessman. She revealed the news to a reporter at 'TV Report' and gave photos of her and her boyfriend as well. The two met while Ahreum was preparing to be an actress. Ahreum stated that even though she is getting married, she plans to stay in the entertainment business.

Netizens are marveling over the fiance's good looks, saying:

"He looks more like a celebrity than Ahreum does."

"Her fiance is handsome."

"I'm jealous. He's so good looking."

Congratulations to the happy couple!