Jay Park teams up with rapper Kirin for upcoming EP 'Baddest Nice Guys'









Jay Park has reunited with hip hop artist, Kirin for the first time in three years for the upcoming EP, 'Baddest Nice Guys'.

The new EP lays its groundwork on the new jack swing sound of the 80s and early 90s with modern re-imaginings.

'Baddest Nice Guys' boasts a range of featured artists, with the track list consisting of its title track, "Tonight" (literal translation), feat. Ugly Duck, "One Nation" feat. Scratch from Plastic Kid, "Do What I Like" feat. Chloe DeVita, and "Baddest Nice Guys" feat. Simon Dominic, DJ Light, and DJ Wegun.



Jay Park and Kirin worked together previously in their 2016 single, "City Breeze", which also was inspired by the new jack swing genre and was well-received by fans.

'Baddest Nice Guys' is set to drop internationally tomorrow at 6PM KST, while the music video for "Tonight" will be available on AOMG's official YouTube channel.

Check out the MV teaser below!