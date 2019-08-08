Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

'Arena Homme Plus' reveals elegant black & white cover of Kang Daniel modeling 'Maison Cartier'

AKP STAFF

Wanna One's Kang Daniel is the chic September cover model of 'Arena Homme Plus' magazine!

Recently chosen as a member of the 'Maison Cartier' friends ambassador group, Kang Daniel will be featured in two unique cover versions for the upcoming issue of 'Arena'. The magazine has decided to unveil his black and white cover first, as the idol shows off simple, elegant 'Cartier' pieces with a strong, but also comforting aura. 

Look forward to more of Kang Daniel's 'Maison Cartier' pictorial in 'Arena Homme Plus'. 

LEEN11 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I admire this young man for his passion in music, perseverance and his bravery to move forward with determination no matter what.

I also love his bravery, trying to terminate his contract with LM who's sold to a third party, something no idol dared to do before and for dating and admitting to it, something an honest man would do.

This young man is trying to bring change to a system that's been going on for many years, fighting an industry that's very toxic and abusive to the idols. If he wins, i believe many idols would benefit from it and they would rely less on drugs and suicide.

Christinelfk 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Totally agree. Have a bit of human decentcy so stop trying to destroy a young man's passion and dreams. Stay strong Daniel. Those who are truely your fans will never desert you.😜

