'Arena Homme Plus' reveals elegant black & white cover of Kang Daniel modeling 'Maison Cartier'

Wanna One's Kang Daniel is the chic September cover model of 'Arena Homme Plus' magazine!

Recently chosen as a member of the 'Maison Cartier' friends ambassador group, Kang Daniel will be featured in two unique cover versions for the upcoming issue of 'Arena'. The magazine has decided to unveil his black and white cover first, as the idol shows off simple, elegant 'Cartier' pieces with a strong, but also comforting aura.

Look forward to more of Kang Daniel's 'Maison Cartier' pictorial in 'Arena Homme Plus'.