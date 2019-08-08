YG Entertainment reps say they have no response to give to Yang Hyun Suk's gambling allegations

On the morning of August 9, representatives from YG Entertainment responded to media inquiries regarding former head producer Yang Hyun Suk's illegal gambling allegations.





Reps told news outlets, "We also learned of this through news reports, so we have no content to refer to for an additional statement." Back on August 8, police confirmed that they will begin investigating into Yang Hyun Suk's illegal overseas gambling allegations, after receiving a tip a day prior. Police plan to investigate whether or not Yang Hyun Suk's bank transactions show any suspicious financial activity, including illegal transfer of foreign dollars.

According to Korean travel laws, the amount of money an individual can bring when traveling to the U.S. is approximately $10,000 USD. However, Yang Hyun Suk is suspected of having spent much more than this amount while gambling for weeks at a time at a Las Vegas casino. As a result, the former head producer is under suspicions of 'Hwanchigi' - the act of borrowing money from individuals or companies in a foreign country, then paying the amount back in Korean won without legally exchanging the currencies.

