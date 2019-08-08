Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

YG Entertainment reps say they have no response to give to Yang Hyun Suk's gambling allegations

On the morning of August 9, representatives from YG Entertainment responded to media inquiries regarding former head producer Yang Hyun Suk's illegal gambling allegations. 


Reps told news outlets, "We also learned of this through news reports, so we have no content to refer to for an additional statement." Back on August 8, police confirmed that they will begin investigating into Yang Hyun Suk's illegal overseas gambling allegations, after receiving a tip a day prior. Police plan to investigate whether or not Yang Hyun Suk's bank transactions show any suspicious financial activity, including illegal transfer of foreign dollars. 

According to Korean travel laws, the amount of money an individual can bring when traveling to the U.S. is approximately $10,000 USD. However, Yang Hyun Suk is suspected of having spent much more than this amount while gambling for weeks at a time at a Las Vegas casino. As a result, the former head producer is under suspicions of 'Hwanchigi' - the act of borrowing money from individuals or companies in a foreign country, then paying the amount back in Korean won without legally exchanging the currencies. 

Canucks4Life2,226 pts 7 hours ago 1
7 hours ago

Let's be real he may have resigned but netizens haven't seperated the two and have pretty much put the label in the category of can't do anything right, so this is probably for the best. They also obviously want to distance themselves, so not making statements on personal matters is part of that so I wouldn't expect anything different.

VIPStage-10 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

Why is that a YG Ent. problem? Shoundn't YG answer his own actions... What's the point of resigning if media still can't distinguish the two? He gambled so he's the one who should answer... Also, put on some references in the article of actual news outlet and not those blogs... "Korean media" and "Netizen Speculates" dosn't mean shit nowdays.

