Kim Jae Hwan personally hints at an upcoming collaboration release

On August 7, Wanna One's Kim Jae Hwan personally hinted at an upcoming collaboration release!

The idol wrote via his Instagram story on this day, "I'll let you all hear a great song at the end of August with someone." Kim Jae Hwan shares a few more hints in the form of cute, summery images, like a parasol in the sand or a dog reading on a floating tube.

On August 8, Kim Jae Hwan's label Swing Entertainment confirmed, "It's true that he is planning to release music. We cannot reveal with whom he is collaborating just yet."

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan successfully made his solo debut back in May with 'Another', promoting actively as a solo artist through broadcasts, OST singles, etc.

