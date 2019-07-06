Younha talks about her personal slump prior to the release of 'Stable Mindset'

Singer Younha opened up about her hiatus before her comeback.

Before the release of her latest album 'Stable Mindset', Younha had gone through a slump as a musician. She expressed that she had "lost [her] way" for a while, brooding about her future direction as an artist. This new album was a product of all the emotions that she had gone through, hence the title 'Stable Mindset'.

In an interview with 'TV Report', Younha shared, "I used to feel guilty every time I watched TV at home. I would say to myself, 'I should be doing something right now'. So, I refused to go home, but when I did and just started cleaning the house, I felt complacent and stressed." During that period of time, Younha had used her home as her studio, making it more difficult to leave her house.

Now, Younha has a separate studio at an external location, making her daily routine much more regular, like 9-to-5 job.

"Nowadays, I try to wake up in the morning to leave the house. there's a small mountain in the path from home to my studio, so it also feels like I'm also doing a mini hike. It's great, because it makes me feel like I'm getting my daily exercise," said Younha.

In related news, BTS' RM also supported her on the new album after receiving a signed copy of 'Stable Mindset'. Check out the MV to her title song "On A Rainy Day" here!

