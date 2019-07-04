BTS's RM shows support for Younha's new album; tweets image of signed copy

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BTS's RM is showing support to solo artist Younha on the release of her new album, 'Stable Mindset'.

On July 4, the rapper took to BTS's official Twitter account to recommend her album to fans and leave a message congratulating her on the release.

In the tweet, he shares a screen capture of him streaming her new single "On A Rainy Day," as well as a physical copy of her album signed by Younha herself. The accompanying caption reads, "Younha's album came out. All of the songs are so good. Sincerely."

The autographed album also featured a short message to RM from the singer, who simply wrote: "Dear RM, I'm proud and grateful."

Previously, RM had also taken to social media last year to write a message of support when Younha released the single "Snail Mail".

Meanwhile, other artists who have extended their support to Younha upon 'Stable Mindset's release include Baek A Yeon, Urban Zakapa's Kwon Sun Il, and ballad singer Lyn.

Check out RM's tweet below!

  1. RM (Rap Monster)
  2. Younha
