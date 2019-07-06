Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa

Girls' Generation's YoonA enjoys the summer by the poolside

YoonA has taken to Instagram with cute summer photos.

On July 6, Girls' Generation's YoonA posted two colorful pictures that perfectly suit this year's summer vibes. Taken by the poolside, one photo shows the idol wearing a Chanel cropped top and another one in which she dons on an oversized striped shirt. 

SUMMER #융스타그램

In the comments section, fans welcomed YoonA, mentioning how much they missed her and commenting on her timeless beauty.

In related news, YoonA and Jo Jung Suk are ready to release their new feature-length movie, 'Exit'. Check out the trailer here if you haven't yet!

The Human Goddess Chanel ♥

The Goddess of Summer♥

i love her

#YOONA😍

Angel of Summer <3~

